Matt's weekly matters: Reasons to be optimistic about Wolfpack football
Let’s just live in a utopia for a minute where there are no concerns among Wolfpack fans about seeing the NC State football team actually play this fall, and that the trepidations revolve exclusively around what kind of product they will see on the field.
It feels nice to think like that, doesn’t it?
This week, Athlon released online its anonymous coaches’ thoughts on ACC teams, including NC State. We had previewed those quotes in a prior War Room, and it’s safe to say they were not warm.
A couple of examples:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news