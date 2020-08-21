Let’s just live in a utopia for a minute where there are no concerns among Wolfpack fans about seeing the NC State football team actually play this fall, and that the trepidations revolve exclusively around what kind of product they will see on the field.

It feels nice to think like that, doesn’t it?

This week, Athlon released online its anonymous coaches’ thoughts on ACC teams, including NC State. We had previewed those quotes in a prior War Room, and it’s safe to say they were not warm.

A couple of examples: