 The Wolfpacker mock class for NC State Wolfpack football — Fifth edition (offense)
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-22 10:34:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker mock class, fifth edition: Offense

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Each month, The Wolfpacker will be updating its mock class for the NC State Wolfpack football program. This is edition No. 5 for the offense.

We have projected a range of 23-25 likely recruits to be signed by NC State in 2021. On offense, we are currently projecting 12 players.

NC State Wolfpack football commit Micah Crowell
Four-star Micah Crowell is NC State's highest-rated commitment. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Since the fourth mock class, we correctly projected an additional player that have since committed to NC State, joining a list of five that was previously rightly picked.

Among the highlights on offense:

• A new name that is a potential offer.

• Going with five offensive linemen instead of four.

• Now having a dozen names on the list.

Click here to see the fifth edition of The Wolfpacker’s mock class for offense.

To view the mock class you need to be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to view details on a new 60-day free trial.

