We have projected a range of 23-25 likely recruits to be signed by NC State in 2021. On offense, we are currently projecting 12 players.

Each month, The Wolfpacker will be updating its mock class for the NC State Wolfpack football program. This is edition No. 5 for the offense.

Since the fourth mock class, we correctly projected an additional player that have since committed to NC State, joining a list of five that was previously rightly picked.

Among the highlights on offense:

• A new name that is a potential offer.

• Going with five offensive linemen instead of four.

• Now having a dozen names on the list.

Click here to see the fifth edition of The Wolfpacker’s mock class for offense.

To view the mock class you need to be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to view details on a new 60-day free trial.