TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 15

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 15
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, Aug. 15.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Exploring an ACC hoops bubble
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football recruiting never stops
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room presented by JFQ Lending
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 29
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State commit Jordan Poole makes his job easier
• The Wolfpacker — NCAA cancels fall championships
• The Wolfpacker — College football continues to feel the aftershock of cancellation Tuesday
• Raleigh News & Observer — Planning football is like scheduling the band on the Titanic, NCAA medical advisor says
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA president says there will be no fall sports championships; doesn’t affect football
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC is looking for a new commissioner. These are our top picks for the job.
• Technician — NCAA president announces no fall sports championships, football not included
Tweets Of The Day
COVID testing update for @PackAthletics ... overall, 1360 tests have been administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff, yielding 8 total positive results.— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) August 14, 2020
This represents an additional 765 tests since our most recent update with one positive result.
Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from NC State University!🔴 🐺#gowolfpack pic.twitter.com/9SCo4BjvJf— Miles Kelly (@Kelly5Miles) August 14, 2020
OFFICIAL: @1richowell remains with @HapoelHolonBC pic.twitter.com/VWEv8mOW20— Winner League (@WinnerLeague) August 14, 2020
OTD in 1996, HC Elliott Avent was hired. This will be his 25th season as the leader of our Pack.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) August 14, 2020
THANK YOU for all you do for the #Pack9 and NC State. pic.twitter.com/qbuJGpuJaE
Can data science get fans back in the game? NC State Athletics wants to find out | WRAL TechWire #datascience #sportsanalytics #data #analytics https://t.co/aLsQCgxuY9— Colin Bristow (@BristowColin) August 15, 2020
Deep down inside we were all hoping that this message never sees a day. Our @PackVball will continue the grind and celebrate every opportunity we have to get a little bit better every day! #GOPACK @PackAthletics @NCState @NCAAVolleyball @theACC @ACCVolleyball 🐺🐾 https://t.co/bHtBLwI1PJ— Slabe Luka (@CoachSlabe) August 13, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
