West Stanly High in Oakboro, N.C., went 8-3 a season ago, in what was Brett Morton’s third season as a head coach for the Colts. It was the inverse of the 3-8 record Morton had in his rookie year with West Stanly.

A big reason for his success: he had a star in three-star and recent Wolfpack commit Jordan Poole.

“From a coach’s standpoint, a guy like Jordan makes me look good,” Morton explained. “People can say anything they want to about coaching, but if you don’t have the dudes to get it done, it don’t matter who you are.”

Poole is the first Power Five-level recruit that Morton has coached, and Morton believes Poole is every bit as advertised.