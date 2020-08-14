Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

Today, Aug. 14 marks 29 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.

In late July, the ACC scrapped its original football schedule to create a new 11-game model due to challenges presented from the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, NC State learned the dates of its new schedule which will begin Saturday, Sept. 12 in a road game against Virginia Tech.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

In May, we originally started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville , a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

Career: Junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill will enter his third season with the Wolfpack in 2020 as the feature of the Pack's d-line

Already a frequent contributor to the rotation as a true freshman in 2018, McNeill rose to starter status midway through his sophomore season after earning the nod in the final six contests of the 2019 season.

He saw the field in all 13 of NC State's games in 2018 and took down 24 tackles (14 solo, 10 assisted), including 5.5 for loss, along with 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Last season, McNeill increased his tackle total to 28 (16 solo, 12 assisted), including 7.5 for loss, in 11 games. He added 5.5 sacks and two pass breakups in 466 snaps on the year.

This summer, McNeill was added to Bruce Feldman's 2020 Freak List.

"It was very honorable," McNeill said of the honor. "A lot of work has been put in. It's just another stepping stone for me, honestly.

"I like to have it in my back pocket. I don't really think about it much and don't want to brag about it, but it was pretty cool for me to be able to see myself on that list."

Bio: McNeill was listed at 6-foot-2, 260-pounds coming out of Sanderson High in Raleigh (N.C.) as a member of the 2018 class.

A four-star defensive tackle, the local product was ranked No. 249 overall nationally, No. 16 for his position and No. 11 overall in the state of North Carolina according to Rivals.

In three years with the varsity football team at Sanderson, McNeill accumulated 215 tackles, 45 tackles for loss and 22 sacks.

He was named the Cap 7 Conference Player of the Year by the Raleigh News & Observer in 2017.

Fun Fact: McNeill was also used as a short-down running back in high school and scored 40 career rushing touchdowns.