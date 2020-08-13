It could be that all that may be standing in the fall for NC State Wolfpack athletics is football. Although the ACC is among the conferences that have decided to press forward with fall sports at this time, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Thursday afternoon that the organization will not host championships in those sports. “Tragically, that’s going to be the case this fall,” Emmert said. For NC State, that would include men’s and women’s cross county, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer. It would an especially difficult blow for the women’s cross country team that was expected to be a potential national title contender. It remains to be seen what the ACC will decide to do with those sports in response to the NCAA’s announcement.

Women's cross country was considered a potential national title contender this fall. (NC State sports media)

Emmert noted that the choices from other conferences to postpone fall sports somewhat forced the NCAA’s hands. “If you don’t have half the schools playing a sport you can’t have a legitimate championship,” Emmert said. The NCAA does not host the FBS football championship. The ACC, Big 12, SEC, American Athletic, Conference USA and Sun Belt highlight the teams that are still trying to play this fall in football, whose championship is run by the College Football Playoff. The chair of that committee released a statement Thursday. "We don't know right now what the season will bring, but as a committee, we are ready to use the protocol and the expertise of the 13 people who have been charged with selecting the teams," said Gary Barta, the University of Iowa’s director of athletics. "The committee's task is to rank the teams based on what happens on the field. This week gave us a great chance to catch up with the familiar faces and welcome our three new members to the process. If the board and management committee say we are having a CFP, we will be ready." What remains to be seen is does the optics of only football in a few conferences playing this fall add to the pressure on the remaining conferences to call it off.

Text from a Group of 5 AD to sum up things nicely: "Does the Fall proceed with only six FBS conferences playing football and no one else doing anything? That’s where we are."



Grab the bourbon, man. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 13, 2020

Emmert did not rule out the possibility to fielding the fall championships later. “There are ways to do this,” Emmert said. “I am completely confident we can figure this out if schools and conferences want to move forward.” Emmert noted that there will be challenges, and it may require modifying the model. That could include shrinking the bracket sizes and doing everything at predetermined sites. “It is doable, and we want to do that,” Emmert said. However, Emmert also noted that there are more pressing issues that they face before they can get around to rescheduling fall championships. “We have to give highest priority to the winter and spring sports because they lost their championships last March,” he noted.