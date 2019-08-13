The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 13
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Payton Wilson relished chance to scrimmage
• The Wolfpacker — NC State among junior OT Colby Smith’s early offers
• The Wolfpacker — Offered corner Mario Love Jr. enjoys visiting NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Players, fans gather for Meet the Pack Day
• The Wolfpacker — Bailey Hockman feeling more comfortable with Wolfpack offense
• The Wolfpacker — Pair of reserve offensive tackles leave NC State football team
• Rivals.com — Twitter Tuesday: Auburn, Alabama, NC State, Indiana
• Raleigh News & Observer — Another fast start? How the first six football games are set up for NC State
• Greensboro News and Record — Diante Baldwin, Sam Hunt team up to help students heading back to school
• Fayetteville Observer — Trinity Christian’s Zovon Lindsay impressing at NC State football
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack sees serious tasks during preseason work
• GoPack.com — NC State women’s soccer – First week of preseason social recap
• USA Today — NCAA’s Power 5 schools see steep raise in pay for non-revenue coaches
Tweets of the day
Semifinal action from 🇪🇪 will start back up around 10:30 AM (ET), with Trent Hidlay facing Shebzukhov from Russia at 86 kg. #PackMentality https://t.co/R7HkgmObyt— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) August 13, 2019
#Chargers QB Philip Rivers comes over to hand Henry, who is a part of the Make A Wish foundation, a jersey and tickets to Sunday’s game against the Saints. Henry wanted to hear Dan Fouts call a game so he will be in the booth. pic.twitter.com/tEbGSVl6Eo— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) August 13, 2019
Trea Turner's three run HR was Washington's 24th three run blast on the season, setting a team record for most round trippers with two men on in a year. Turner has three 3 run HRs on the year, trailing only Anthony Rendon (5), Juan Soto (4) and Matt Adams (4) among Nats players.— Nats Nerd (@NerdNats) August 13, 2019
“When the Pack is on the road, take Papa Murphy’s home!” Rolling out today news of the @papamurphys relationship with @PackAthletics managed by our Wolfpack Sports Properties team #GoPack #STATEment https://t.co/5ABo2rkbpZ— Learfield IMG College (@Learfield) August 12, 2019
We had a great time at Meet the Pack Day. Thanks for coming out, #WPN#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/WPxsTb0jYa— NC State Football 🐺🐺 (@PackFootball) August 12, 2019
Back on our grind.#PackCamp | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/7YMhq3SNqs— NC State Football 🐺🐺 (@PackFootball) August 12, 2019
Another fast start for NC State? September has been kind to the Wolfpack under Dave Doeren.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) August 13, 2019
Predicting the first half of the 2019 season .. https://t.co/9bOVeAfIV4 pic.twitter.com/BJLHW755mx
Just looking at some stats (I always do)... 8 years development of ELITE program by coach @WolfpackSWD at NC STATE:— Bobby Guntoro (@bobbygunt) August 12, 2019
2011: Men & Women Both Finish 8th at ACC Championships
2019: 8 total current and past student athletes are on track to make the 2019-2020 USA National Team
Everyone keeps asking if I’m playing this year. I have no intention in asking for a waiver or anything like that. I’m redshirting and will be back the following year.— Thomas Allen (@ThomasAllen5_) August 12, 2019
The post-practice dunk shows #SpudWebb used to put on at @PackMensBball are the only thing even close to what I saw #SimoneBiles 🐐 do last night. #elevation pic.twitter.com/91lQ2NalOp— Terry Gannon (@terrygannon83) August 13, 2019
Video of the day
