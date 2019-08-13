News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 07:17:53 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 13

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Payton Wilson relished chance to scrimmage

• The Wolfpacker — NC State among junior OT Colby Smith’s early offers

• The Wolfpacker — Offered corner Mario Love Jr. enjoys visiting NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Players, fans gather for Meet the Pack Day

• The Wolfpacker — Bailey Hockman feeling more comfortable with Wolfpack offense

• The Wolfpacker — Pair of reserve offensive tackles leave NC State football team

• Rivals.com — Twitter Tuesday: Auburn, Alabama, NC State, Indiana

• Raleigh News & Observer — Another fast start? How the first six football games are set up for NC State

• Greensboro News and Record — Diante Baldwin, Sam Hunt team up to help students heading back to school

• Fayetteville Observer — Trinity Christian’s Zovon Lindsay impressing at NC State football

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack sees serious tasks during preseason work

• GoPack.com — NC State women’s soccer – First week of preseason social recap

• USA Today — NCAA’s Power 5 schools see steep raise in pay for non-revenue coaches

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

