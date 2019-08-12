The Wolfpacker, as first reported on its premium Wolves' Den message board this morning, confirmed Monday that two reserve offensive tackles were no longer with the team.

A source indicated that redshirt freshman Jalynn Strickland was gone for medical reasons. Strickland was a three-star signing from Waycross, Ga., who picked NC State over Arkansas in the 2018 class.

Redshirt junior Kendall Brown was a one-time Appalachian State commit who switched to NC State when his recruiter for the Mountaineers, offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, left Boone to take the same position at NC State.

Ledford left NCSU this offseason to become the offensive coordinator at Louisville.

Earlier in fall camp senior safety Tim Kidd-Glass, who started nine games during his sophomore season and played in all 13 contests as a reserve in 2018, announced he was entering the transfer portal. Kidd-Glass had been expected to compete with sophomore Tanner Ingle for the starting free safety spot.