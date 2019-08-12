News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 13:56:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Offered corner Mario Love Jr. enjoys visiting NC State

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolfpacker.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Piki0nurgu35ila5c6bq
Cornelius (N.C.) Hough junior cornerback Mario Love Jr. unofficially visited NC State on Jul (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

At NC State’s Alpha Wolf Showcase July 26, one of the Pack’s most frequent visitors in the 2021 class was back for a second time in the summer — three-star corner Mario Love Jr. from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}