After arriving in time to participate in NC State's spring practices, former Florida State quarterback Bailey Hockman was solid enough in the annual end-of-spring scrimmage — completing 12 of 23 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

But he has already seen a noticeable difference in comfort level this fall, which he thinks showed in Saturday’s scrimmage, the first of preseason camp.

“Much different,” Hockman acknowledged. “Knowledge I feel like I am getting up there close to 100 percent — knowing the checks, knowing the reads. It’s been really good.

“Coach [Kurt] Roper has done a great job teaching us.”

Hockman was referring to NC State’s first year quarterbacks coach. The Pack is also working in new co-offensive coordinators in running backs coach Des Kitchings and receivers coach George McDonald, who are sharing the role.

The three preach a similar message to Hockman and the other two quarterbacks competing for the starting job, redshirt sophomore Matt McKay and redshirt freshman Devin Leary — confidence.

“Making sure we always have great body language and just showing the other guys we are in control every time we step out on the field,” Hockman added. “Just keeping your chest up, keeping your head up. That’s a big thing for them.”

Hockman is relishing this opportunity. He spent his first year redshirting at Florida State and then shined in the Seminoles’ 2018 spring game, throwing for 203 yards and a touchdown.

However, last August he left Tallahassee and went to Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. While he was around the Hutchinson football team, a group he called “a bunch of good guys,” Hockman missed the action of major college football.

“Everyday is a blessing to me,” Hockman said. “When you go to juco, you really realize what you had. Every day I just cherish everything that we get, all the help that we get, all the people that care for us.

“It means the world to me.”

But what would mean more to Hockman is having that opportunity to prove himself in a real game versus scrimmages. Head coach Dave Doeren said Saturday that he is still not close to naming a starter at quarterback, but Hockman relishes the competition.

“I can’t wait to get going,” he admitted. “I’ve been anxious since I got in college.”