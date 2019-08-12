NC State among junior OT Colby Smith's early offers
Few offensive tackles in the state of North Carolina’s 2021 class will look the part like the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Colby Smith from Rockingham County High in Wentworth, N.C.
Rivals.com rates Smith as a three-star prospect and the No. 25 junior in the state, and he already boasts an impressive offer list before his season begins.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news