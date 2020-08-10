The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 10
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Aug. 10.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Football's Class of 2021
• The Wolfpacker — Reports: Fall college football season appearing unlikely
• The Wolfpacker —The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 34
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Jordan Poole commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Linebacker Jordan Poole
• The Wolfpacker — Rivals commitment breakdown: NC State lands Jordan Poole
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands top linebacker target Jordan Poole
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football names 2020 Alpha Wolf award winners
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football gets verbal commitment from Jordan Poole, state’s 4th-rated athlete
Tweets Of The Day
Sources: Big Ten presidents and chancellors scheduled to speak tonight to discuss the future of the season. Sentiment from the call yesterday indicated there was momentum at the presidential level to cancel fall sports. Unclear when a decision will come.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 9, 2020
August 9, 2020
August 10, 2020
#WeAreUnited x #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/iYgCbLM6GX— Isaiah Moore (@_zaynlm) August 10, 2020
Stanford DL Dylan Boles gave me insight overnight into how Clemson's Darien Rencher and Trevor Lawrence organized a call with players from all Power 5 conferences to try to save the season and form a players association https://t.co/S4NLd4EdsB— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) August 10, 2020
I spoke w/ AAC commish Mike Aresco. He wants his voice heard as Power-5 confs decide the fate of CFB.— Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 10, 2020
He also believes a season can be played.
"We’re not of a mind to stop, to not move forward. We think we can move forward, one step at a time."
Story: https://t.co/DCKBtcIY8V pic.twitter.com/zoSEg84xNx
Sounds like football.#HTT pic.twitter.com/yOZs0RAx9k— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 8, 2020
Another HUGE night for @TonyWarrenJr!— NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2020
▪️ 39 PTS on 15-22 shooting
▪️ Game-sealing triple
▪️ NBA-leading 34.8 PPG in Orlando pic.twitter.com/PCsP2pRkmD
Since TJ Warren is trending, Lemme introduce u to his dad "Doc"! Scored it like TJ. One of the first in SE Raleigh 2 attend an ACC school & set a foundation 4 many others like Myself, Nate McMillan, Donald Wms, PJ Tucker, John Wall, Jerome Robinson, Devonte Graham etc #SERaleigh pic.twitter.com/ibMwjvKn3B— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) August 9, 2020
Prominent industry source: "I think by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences."— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 8, 2020
Video Of The Day
If 2020 were a trophy hoist... pic.twitter.com/DvG8dMgzuF— Hayes Permar (@DHPIV) August 10, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook