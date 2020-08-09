Reports: Fall college football season appearing unlikely
On the second weekend of August, inevitably began to set in for college football, including the NC State Wolfpack.
Reports from Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel, ESPN and Sports Illustrated all indicate that the Big Ten university presidents and chancellors will meet Sunday to further evaluate fall sports after an emergency meeting earlier in the day of the Power Five conference commissioners.
The Big Ten announced Saturday that it was delaying the start of football practices in full pads to further evaluate health and safety issues in an effort to play sports on college campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news follows Saturday's official announcement that the MAC was postponing sports in the fall.
Sources: Big Ten presidents and chancellors scheduled to speak tonight to discuss the future of the season. Sentiment from the call yesterday indicated there was momentum at the presidential level to cancel fall sports. Unclear when a decision will come.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 9, 2020
ESPN reports that "a vast majority" of Big Ten presidents are ready to pull the plug on football this fall. A meeting with other Power Five conference commissioners was called to gauge the thoughts of the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC should the Big Ten proceed with postponing.
One commissioner told SI of the impending news: “It’s gotten to a critical stage. I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.”
CBS' Dennis Dodd added more context to the meeting..
Two P5 commissioner downplay the "emergency" nature of today's call. They speak almost every day. That said, the seriousness of the discussions is clear. No indication on whether conferences will be united in announcement. "Ultimately I have to do what's best for my league."— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 9, 2020
Ralph Russo of the Associated Press reports ACC leaders are scheduled to meet Wednesday. The Pac-12 and Big 12 are slated to conference on Tuesday while the SEC is booked for Thursday.
NC State football began fall camp last Monday, and the ACC announced a new schedule that had the Pack beginning the season on Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech.
