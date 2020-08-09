On the second weekend of August, inevitably began to set in for college football, including the NC State Wolfpack.

Reports from Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel, ESPN and Sports Illustrated all indicate that the Big Ten university presidents and chancellors will meet Sunday to further evaluate fall sports after an emergency meeting earlier in the day of the Power Five conference commissioners.

The Big Ten announced Saturday that it was delaying the start of football practices in full pads to further evaluate health and safety issues in an effort to play sports on college campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news follows Saturday's official announcement that the MAC was postponing sports in the fall.