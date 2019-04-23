The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 23
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Defensive backs
• The Wolfpacker — ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. bullish on NC State players' draft chances
• The Wolfpacker — Three-star DE Aaron Beatty recaps his visit to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Three-star OL Sean Hill impressed with NC State
• Technician — Wolfpack looks to bounce back from recent struggles against Tennessee Tech
• Technician — Bradbury, Harmon highlight Pack’s offensive draft prospects
• Technician — Softball set to take on NC Central in mid-week matchup
• GoPack.com — The Promise of the Pack, Success, and Moving Forward to Meet our Full Potential
• GoPack.com — Baseball Welcomes Tennessee Tech Tuesday Evening
• GoPack.com — Softball Returns Home for Midweek Games Against NC Central Tuesday, Campbell Wednesday
• GoPack.com — Dominique Wilson Signs Training Camp Contract with WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces
• GoPack.com — Registration Open for Inaugural ACC Sports Sustainability Conference
Tweets of the day
Proud to honor @gopacknow with the Wolfpack Unlimited Award. We are so thankful for her leadership! #Wolfies19 pic.twitter.com/wQZkeBDayM— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 23, 2019
Pack QB Ryan Finley with the highest Wonderlic test score among notable quarterbacks in the draft: https://t.co/VgsUyms5NS— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 22, 2019
Give Mike Anderson a fair chance at #Stjohns and odds are he will build a winner. Jalen Lecque is testing the Draft waters, Anthony Harris in the midst of visits and more in this week's #Startingfive https://t.co/XyjJ4hT3t7 pic.twitter.com/Veg8UpQU55— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) April 22, 2019
This big fella will be taking over our IG story tomorrow so check in early & often!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 23, 2019
#TuesdayTakeover
🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/kiIiCQZeZu
I mean, I’m certainly here for it. https://t.co/xneH5GWB2g— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) April 23, 2019
PSA: Under new NBA Draft rules, players are allowed to retain an agent to guide them through the process and then terminate them later on if they wish to return to school.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 23, 2019
What does that mean?
There won't be significant clarity to who will be back for 19-20 until late May.
Video of the day
“The time that leads to mastery is dependent on the intensity of our focus.”— Tyler Griffiths (@Tgriff57) April 22, 2019
-Robert Greene pic.twitter.com/tkjt0K6u0d
——
