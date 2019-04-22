Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-22 16:52:08 -0500') }} football Edit

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. bullish on NC State players' draft chances

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Hbypvntpe8daufcbs5ma
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., an NFL Draft guru, projects NC State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon to go in the third round.
USA Today Sports

NC State had a school record seven players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, and another large group could be picked this week.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. mentioned several NC State players as possibilities, including high round selections such as center Garrett Bradbury, quarterback Ryan Finley, wide receiver Kelvin Harmon and outside linebacker Germaine Pratt.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}