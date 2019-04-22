ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. bullish on NC State players' draft chances
NC State had a school record seven players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, and another large group could be picked this week.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. mentioned several NC State players as possibilities, including high round selections such as center Garrett Bradbury, quarterback Ryan Finley, wide receiver Kelvin Harmon and outside linebacker Germaine Pratt.
