Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-22 14:22:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star DE Aaron Beatty recaps his visit to NC State

Lf2inpt575xvms2dbuhu
Beatty visited both UNC and NC State over the weekend.
Rivals.com
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Three-star defensive end Aaron Beatty from Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic admits his knowledge of NC State was not limited.

It was fairly non-existent.

“I knew absolutely nothing about NC State,” he acknowledged. “I didn’t know anything about it.”

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}