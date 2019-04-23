NC State football recruiting hot board: Defensive backs
These are our first look of where the recruiting board stands for the various positions. This is the hot board for the defensive backs.
Round two of the hot boards will start coming out later this month.
Previous hot boards:
Defensive backs
The need: On paper, there was a clear need to land probably two corners and two safeties with some versatility in those players to potentially handle being a nickel. The Pack is losing two potentially starting seniors at safety, and will also lose a pair of seniors, including a starter, at corner.
Notable offered targets on the board
