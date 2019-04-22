Three-star offensive lineman Sean Hill from Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood High shined last Friday at the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas, according to Rivals.com analyst Chad Simmons.

Simmons gave Hill his “Mr. Unexpected” award:

“Hill was already known by Rivals, and he was invited for that reason, but he played above his ranking and his offer list Friday night,” Simmons noted. “The defensive line group was deep and strong with talent, but Hill was having success against some of the best. He was anchoring well, he displayed balance and he was tough to move. He has some nice offers, but that list should grow in the coming weeks. He is a smart young man, he is a competitor, he took coaching well and he surprised many with his overall performance.”