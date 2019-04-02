The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 2
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: DB Aydan White
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: DB Joseph Johnson
• The Wolfpacker — Nate McCollum felt welcomed at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Joseph Johnson combines athleticism and work ethic
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Linebackers
• Technician — Resilient Wolfpack women's basketball fights through adversity in injury-riddled season
• Technician — Pack baseball finding roles for historic season
• Technician — NC State baseball set to face SEC opponent in midweek matchup
• GoPack.com — Johnston’s Shutout Leads to ACC Pitcher of the Week Honors
• GoPack.com — Kiara Leslie Selected to Compete in State Farm 3-Point Championship
• GoPack.com — Softball Set For Midweek Games Tuesday And Wednesday
• GoPack.com — Pack Finishes in tie for Fourth Place at The Hayt
• GoPack.com — NC State Athletic Hall of Fame: Cullen Jones
Tweets of the day
Top Transfer Tracker. Here are the top grad transfers and the top sit-out guys. https://t.co/zbzKCZvJXx— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 1, 2019
Congrats to @TheReal_jm17 for being named one of the March 2019 Heart of the Pack Award winners! My staff @IronWolfpack & I are super proud of you & look forward to your continued leadership on & off the field. #HTT #1Pack1Goal #WolfpackFootball pic.twitter.com/sYcjDmGqYU— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) April 2, 2019
After his performance at the #PhenomOpening 6’8 2020’Josh Hall will take unofficially visit to NC State . Expect an offer shortly thereafter pic.twitter.com/ZgtntlfvBs— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) April 2, 2019
Great home visit with NC State @WolfpackWes @NCStateCoachE 🐺❤️ pic.twitter.com/eaTbZ7YurC— Jordyn Merritt (@jdm1802) April 2, 2019
After an unbelievable visit, I’m honored to announce that I’ve received an offer from NC State❗️@StateCoachD @coachdeskitch @CoachGarrisonOL @CoachThunder45 #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/GEVTLuLdSx— ethan_lane (@ethanlane60) March 30, 2019
#PackPros https://t.co/76UgqURBWg— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 1, 2019
Video of the day
——
