NC State had a very busy weekend on the recruiting trail, landing three priority targets at skill positions. The first to announce his commitment to NC State was three-star cornerback Joseph Johnson from Life Christian Academy near Richmond Va.

Johnson chose NC State on Saturday, becoming at the time the fourth verbal commitment (at the time, which swelled to six by the end of the weekend) in the Wolfpack's 2020 class. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 16 player in the state after he had 40 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in nine games.

Here is a commitment analysis on Johnson.