As part of NC State's busy weekend, defensive back Aydan White from Christ School near Asheville, N.C, was one of three players to verbally commit to the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder also had an ACC offer from Wake Forest and midmajor offers from Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Miami of Ohio, Ohio and Old Dominion among others.

Here is a commitment analysis of White.