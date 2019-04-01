Coach: Joseph Johnson combines athleticism and work ethic
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
When Joseph Johnson arrived at Life Christian Academy near Richmond, Va., last spring, his new head coach Charles Scott did not need long to see he was inheriting a Division I athlete.
He was almost as quickly proven right. Johnson verbally committed to NC State Saturday evening over offers from Penn State, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news