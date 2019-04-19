Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 07:06:18 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 19

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 30

• The Wolfpacker — Wyatt Walker departs NC State men's basketball program

• The Wolfpacker — NC State announces the signing of guard Dereon Seabron

• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Gabriel Stephens excited about NC State offer

• The Wolfpacker — Grad transfer Pat Andree quickly sold on playing for NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Wyatt Walker not returning to NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Anthony announcement, Lecque out and who’s playing in the Jordan Brand Classic

• Technician — Pack drops opening game of weekend series against Wake Forest

• Technician — Wyatt Walker to forgo final season of eligibility, leave NC State

• Technician — First and Tech 2018-19 Episode 30: Farewell

• GoPack.com — Dereon Seabron Signs National Letter of Intent with NC State Basketball

• GoPack.com — Pack in Eighth Place after Two Rounds of ACC Championship

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Drops Series Opener At Wake Forest

• GoPack.com — Men's Tennis ACC Quarterfinal Match Moved Indoors


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

