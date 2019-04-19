The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 19
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 30
• The Wolfpacker — Wyatt Walker departs NC State men's basketball program
• The Wolfpacker — NC State announces the signing of guard Dereon Seabron
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Gabriel Stephens excited about NC State offer
• The Wolfpacker — Grad transfer Pat Andree quickly sold on playing for NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wyatt Walker not returning to NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Anthony announcement, Lecque out and who’s playing in the Jordan Brand Classic
• Technician — Pack drops opening game of weekend series against Wake Forest
• Technician — Wyatt Walker to forgo final season of eligibility, leave NC State
• Technician — First and Tech 2018-19 Episode 30: Farewell
• GoPack.com — Dereon Seabron Signs National Letter of Intent with NC State Basketball
• GoPack.com — Pack in Eighth Place after Two Rounds of ACC Championship
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Drops Series Opener At Wake Forest
• GoPack.com — Men's Tennis ACC Quarterfinal Match Moved Indoors
I’ll be visiting North Carolina, and NC State tmrw @RivalsFriedman @SWiltfong247— Aj Beatty🎥 (@ajbeatty88) April 17, 2019
SOURCES: The D1 Council vote is today and I can confirm @theACC will be a ‘YES’ vote for the option to add a third paid assistant.#NCState was an abstain vote last night. @PackAthletics has changed to a ‘YES’ vote, giving the #ACC the majority vote for a ‘YES’.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) April 18, 2019
Over these past 3 years, my CSU coaches, teammates, fans & community I want to thank you for being my support system during my bad and good times. I will cherish all the memories. This will always be my home & heart🖤— Christian Keeling (@BasktballPower) April 19, 2019
Thank You CSU
CK #1️⃣1️⃣ Out#BlueCollarKid pic.twitter.com/jdicX1RidR
Former NC State basketball star TJ Warren on the storm siren to start period three pic.twitter.com/i5zuUr3bQy— Technician Sports (@TechSports) April 19, 2019
NC State football coach Dave Doeren sounding the storm siren before tonight’s Canes game pic.twitter.com/N5vtl8yKwc— Technician Sports (@TechSports) April 18, 2019
