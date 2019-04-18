NC State starting center Wyatt Walker has decided to forego his final year of eligibility, a source confirmed to The Wolfpacker.

The popular Walker started 35 of 36 games and averaged 4.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 17.9 minutes of action. He arguably had his best game against the eventual national champions when he had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots in a 66-65 overtime home loss to Virginia Jan. 29.

Walker played his first three years at Samford, but redshirted in 2017-2018 due to a knee injury. He graduated with two years of eligibility remaining and picked NC State over Wisconsin a year ago.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Walker finished his four-year college career with 969 points, 692 rebounds and 89 blocks in 104 games played. He may have the option of transferring to another college as a graduate transfer, but more than likely will pursue his professional career overseas.

Walker’s departure gives NC State one remaining scholarship this spring. Valparaiso graduate transfer center Derrik Smits is officially visiting NC State this weekend and is also considering Arizona State and hometown Butler.

NC State has lost three post players since the start of the 2018-19 season, with Walker, Ian Steere (transferred to St. John’s) and Kentucky transfer Sacha Killeya-Jones (dismissed and turned pro). The Wolfpack returns rising redshirt junior DJ Funderburk and redshirt freshman Manny Bates at center.



Lehigh graduate transfer Pat Andree and sophomore Jericole Hellems could end up competing for the power forward spot, along with Funderburk.