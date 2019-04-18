FORT MILLS, S.C. — Sophomore athlete Gabriel Stephens has arguably become one of the hottest recruits in the state of North Carolina.

Stephens has burst on to the scene after a breakout season at Mt. Holly (N.C.) Mountain Island. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is up to at least 18 scholarship offers, including landing a coveted one from NC State on Jan. 30.