NC State formally announced Thursday the addition of three-star guard Dereon Seabron, a 6-foot-4, 180-pounder who spent last as a post grad at Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Va.

Seabron verbally committed to NC State Jan. 14 after taking an official visit to Raleigh. He also included in his top five Georgia, Pitt, Providence and VCU and had taken official visits to VCU, Minnesota and East Carolina.

“Dereon is a tremendous athlete with a unique skill set,” Wolfpack third-year head coach Kevin Keatts said. “He is a playmaking guard that has a team-first mentality. His length and athleticism will allow him to make plays on both ends of the floor. We are excited to have him in Raleigh and welcome him to the Wolfpack family.”

Rivals.com ranks Seabron the No. 134 player in the 2019 class and the No. 22 point guard. He helped Massanutten go 32-4 this year. It lost to Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, led by fellow Pack signee four-star guard Jalen Lecque, in the Final Four of the National Prep Championship.

Prior to attending prep school, Seabron averaged 22.5 points and 11 rebounds per game as a senior at Lake Taylor High in Norfolk, Va. He led the team to its first ever state title and was named the Class 4 State Player of the Year.

The Pack has also signed Lecque, but the 6-4, 180-pound guard is considering jumping straight to the NBA. Lecque averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game at Brewster this past season. He has until May 29 to withdraw his name from draft consideration.

In addition, Lehigh grad transfer forward Pat Andree announced his commitment to NC State Wednesday evening. Andree (6-8, 225 pounds) averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 70 for 166 on three-pointers (42.2 percent) as a junior.