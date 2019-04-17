When Pat Andree was starring at Christian Brothers Academy in Colts Neck, N.J., he dreamed of playing in the ACC. Yet despite setting a 40-year old school record for career points (1,987) and averaging 25.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a senior, Andree did not have that opportunity coming out of high school.

Instead, he chose Lehigh over George Washington, William & Mary and American. Among Triangle residents in North Carolina, Lehigh is most noted for stunning second-seed Duke as a 15 seed in Greensboro, N.C., in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

After three years at Lehigh, Andree is finally getting that chance he coveted growing up in New Jersey. He will enroll as a grad transfer at NC State and play for the Wolfpack in 2019-20. The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder made the announcement Wednesday evening.