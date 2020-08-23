The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 20
In May, we originally started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
In late July, the ACC scrapped its original football schedule to create a new 11-game model due to challenges presented from the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, NC State learned the dates of its new schedule which will begin Saturday, Sept. 12 in a road game against Virginia Tech.
Today, Aug. 23 marks 20 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 20— Sophomore running back Jordan Houston
Career: Sophomore running back Jordan Houston will wear the No. 20 jersey for the Wolfpack again in 2020 after a breakout freshman season in 2019.
Houston was one of two freshman running backs, along with Zonovan "Bam" Knight, to lead the Wolfpack in rushing yards, carries and yards per carry.
While Knight led the Pack in rushing in 2019, Houston accumulated the second-most yards on the ground with 526 yards on 101 carries.
Averaging 5.2 yards per carry in 2019, Houston's true freshman rushing average ranks No. 20 in school history for the stat. He was also the team's leading rusher in five contests in 2019 (Ball State, Florida State, Boston College, Wake Forest and UNC).
Measuring in at 5-foot-10, 190-pounds, Houston is the scat back of the NC State running back rotation along with Knight and junior Ricky Person Jr.
Bio: Houston was listed as 5-foot-9, 175-pounds coming out of Flint Hill School in Oakton (Va.).
A three-star all-purpose back, Houston was ranked No. 8 nationally for his position and No. 18 overall in the state of Virginia.
He rushed for a total of 5,405 yards and 61 touchdowns over his four-year high school career. He also caught 20 receptions, seven of which for touchdowns, for 527 yards.
As a senior, he also played outside linebacker posting 16 tackles and two sacks.
Fun Fact: As a senior, Houston was named the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Divsion I Player of the Year.
——
