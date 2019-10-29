The latest edition of @TheWolfpacker is out! Get ready for basketball season and check it out today! Wolfpack Club memberships (teammate level and up) include a subscription to the magazine. pic.twitter.com/rt69wyZCUR

SI's 2019-20 college hoops Crystal Ball is here 🔮 Our picks for the Final Four, national champ, breakthrough team, NPOY and more https://t.co/iEJpBLZWJZ

Great deals in the golf shop Thursday! pic.twitter.com/Gv7CqmafZE

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook