The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 29
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Exhibition win thoughts
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Football recruiting thoughts
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren makes another change at quarterback
• The Wolfpacker — Transcript: NC State coach Dave Doeren's press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Video/audio: NC State coach Dave Doeren talks WFU, new starting QB
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State football depth chart: Devin Leary new starting QB
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL week eight
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football scholarship situation
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC House passes tuition break that could save booster clubs millions
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State turns to Devin Leary at quarterback
• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘It has done so much for this city.’ PNC Arena, home to hockey and basketball, turns 20.
• Fayetteville Observer — An inside look at N.C. State basketball: Fayetteville’s Manny Bates finally healthy
• Fayetteville Observer — Markell Johnson emerging as Wolfpack leader
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State turning to Leary at QB at No. 23 Wake Forest
• Greensboro News-Record — Clemson-N.C. State game on Nov. 9 set for night kickoff
• GoPack.com — NC State-Clemson Game Time Set
• GoPack.com — Tab Ramos Hired as Head Coach of Houston Dynamo
• Technician — Women’s soccer ends regular season with trip to Louisville
• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Ride the underdogs
• Technician — COMMENTARY: State of ACC men's basketball
Tweets of the day
The latest edition of @TheWolfpacker is out! Get ready for basketball season and check it out today!— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) October 29, 2019
Wolfpack Club memberships (teammate level and up) include a subscription to the magazine. pic.twitter.com/rt69wyZCUR
Great deals in the golf shop Thursday! pic.twitter.com/Gv7CqmafZE— Lonnie Poole GC (@LPGCncstate) October 29, 2019
Video of the day
Boo!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 28, 2019
🎃👻🎃👻🎃👻🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/9OLesblqn6
