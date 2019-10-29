News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Exhibition win thoughts

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State showcased part of what the 2019-2020 squad could look like Sunday, in a 113-73 win over Mount Olive in an exhibition game in front of 2,500 fans at PNC Arena.The Wolfpack played without on...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}