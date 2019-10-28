One of the tasks during the recent bye week, according to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren, was for his players to remember to have fun. That’s going to be especially true as the Pack begins a grueling stretch of five football games in a 28-day span. At the end of practice Sunday, they had a “Rookie Bowl” scrimmage and let the graduate assistants and quality control coaches call the plays. After one recent practice, Doeren allowed call outs, where essentially one player challenges another in a form of one-on-one. Doeren recalled that freshman left tackle Ikem Ekwonu wanted a chance to line up at receiver against junior defensive end Jeffrey Gunter, who is sitting out this season after his transfer from Coastal Carolina. “They're working hard, and we are giving them five minutes at the end [of practice] to really enjoy football,” Doeren said. “I think that's the thing that gets lost sometimes in the pressure cooker of college football for these kids. There’s all this stuff going on in the perimeters, and for them to get back to why they play. “I think it's really important.” To further lighten the mood, NC State players Monday were greeted by a haunted house of sorts at the Murphy Center.

The more important task at hand, however, and the easiest way to have fun again, is to get back to winning football. NC State is 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. To that end, Doeren has made yet another change at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Devin Leary, a consensus four-star, Elite 11 quarterback from the 2018 class, will get his chance. He completed 15 of 33 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns without an interception during a 45-24 loss at Boston College last Saturday. “Devin's ready,” Doeren proclaimed. “I don't think we forced him into the position before he was ready, which was I think for any quarterback is a bad thing. … The things he wasn't doing well, he studied. To his credit, he improved those things. When he got his opportunities, he was poised. “The last game, he threw three touchdowns and they were all on fourth down, which shows a lot of clutch. He's earned this opportunity. I'm excited for him." During the bye week, Leary received all the first-string reps in practice. The offensive coaches worked with him to fine tune the attack to what he does well and feels comfortable running. “You're just trying to make it fit him, so he can play fast,” Doeren added. “We got him a lot of work, and he’s done a nice job. He's excited about the opportunity.” The Wolfpack's injury situation , Doeren conceded, is unlikely to get better between now and the end of the season, but he is optimistic that a refreshed and rested squad is ready for what lies ahead. “I feel good about who we have as far as being able to play, and we're not going to gain a bunch of players back unfortunately from the injury list,” the coach admitted. “At least the guys we had in the last game are able to play together again over this past week and this week to get a little continuity there.” Related link: Press conference transcript Related link: Video and audio from Monday's PC

Redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary will make his first career start. (Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

Other NC State Football Tidbits