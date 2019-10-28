The Wolfpacker tracks the progress of NC State football's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after seven games, during which NC State is 4-3.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions):

Sophomore: 137-241-1,471-6-4

Freshman: 20-41-336-3-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 2-47-0 (4.3 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 9-43-0 (4.0 percent)

Sophomore: 64-175-2 (16.1 percent)

Freshman: 171-819-9 (75.6 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 21-192-1 (13.3 percent of catches, 10.6 percent of yards)

Junior: 57-689-4 (36.3 percent, 38.1 percent)

Sophomore: 33-391-3 (21.0 percent, 21.6 percent)

Freshman: 46-535-1 (29.3 percent, 29.6 percent)

Touchdowns responsible:

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Junior: 4 (4 receiving)

Sophomore: 16 (6 rushing, 6 passing, 3 receiving, 1 punt return)

Freshman: 9 (5 rushing, 3 passing, 1 receiving)

All-purpose yards:

Senior: 248 (7.6 percent)

Junior: 732 (22.4 percent)

Sophomore: 802 (24.5 percent)

Freshman: 1,487 (45.5 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 350 (12.5 percent)

Junior: 1,329 (47.4 percent)

Sophomore: 779 (27.8 percent)

Freshman: 345 (12.3 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 4

Junior: 11

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 2

Pancakes:

Senior: 7

Junior: 28

Sophomore: 15

Freshman: 23

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 0

Junior: 3

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 2

Tackles:

Senior: 117 (23.6 percent)

Junior: 112 (22.6 percent)

Sophomore: 161 (32.5 percent)

Freshman: 106 (21.4 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 9.5

Junior: 5.5

Sophomore: 9.5

Freshman: 1.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 13.0

Junior: 10.0

Sophomore: 19.0

Freshman: 9.0

Interceptions:

Senior: 0

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 0

Freshman: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 0/1

Junior: 0/0

Sophomore: 4/0

Freshman: 0/1

Pass breakups:

Senior: 8

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 10

Freshman: 5

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 13

Junior: 0

Sophomore: 7

Freshman: 3