{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 19:00:00 -0500') }} football

By the numbers: NC State football production by class

Matt Carter
The Wolfpacker tracks the progress of NC State football's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after seven games, during which NC State is 4-3.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions):

Sophomore: 137-241-1,471-6-4

Freshman: 20-41-336-3-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 2-47-0 (4.3 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 9-43-0 (4.0 percent)

Sophomore: 64-175-2 (16.1 percent)

Freshman: 171-819-9 (75.6 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 21-192-1 (13.3 percent of catches, 10.6 percent of yards)

Junior: 57-689-4 (36.3 percent, 38.1 percent)

Sophomore: 33-391-3 (21.0 percent, 21.6 percent)

Freshman: 46-535-1 (29.3 percent, 29.6 percent)

Touchdowns responsible:

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Junior: 4 (4 receiving)

Sophomore: 16 (6 rushing, 6 passing, 3 receiving, 1 punt return)

Freshman: 9 (5 rushing, 3 passing, 1 receiving)

All-purpose yards:

Senior: 248 (7.6 percent)

Junior: 732 (22.4 percent)

Sophomore: 802 (24.5 percent)

Freshman: 1,487 (45.5 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 350 (12.5 percent)

Junior: 1,329 (47.4 percent)

Sophomore: 779 (27.8 percent)

Freshman: 345 (12.3 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 4

Junior: 11

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 2

Pancakes:

Senior: 7

Junior: 28

Sophomore: 15

Freshman: 23

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 0

Junior: 3

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 2

Tackles:

Senior: 117 (23.6 percent)

Junior: 112 (22.6 percent)

Sophomore: 161 (32.5 percent)

Freshman: 106 (21.4 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 9.5

Junior: 5.5

Sophomore: 9.5

Freshman: 1.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 13.0

Junior: 10.0

Sophomore: 19.0

Freshman: 9.0

Interceptions:

Senior: 0

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 0

Freshman: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 0/1

Junior: 0/0

Sophomore: 4/0

Freshman: 0/1

Pass breakups:

Senior: 8

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 10

Freshman: 5

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 13

Junior: 0

Sophomore: 7

Freshman: 3

Snaps count

Quarterback

Redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay – 304 (65, 64, 89, 69, 13, DNP, 4)

Redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman – 193 (8, 24, DNP, 13, 70, 59, 19)

Redshirt freshman Devin Leary – 63 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 7, 7, 49)

Running back

Freshman Zonovan Knight – 185 (28, 30, 41, 18, 9, 30, 29, 29)

Sophomore Ricky Person Jr. – 136 (20, 17, 28, 41, 30, INJ, INJ)

Freshman Jordan Houston – 119 (12, 13, 16, 13, 22, 26, 17)

Redshirt freshman Trent Pennix – 88 (12, 14, 4, 4, 24. 9, 21)

Redshirt junior Will Dabbs 11 (ST, 11, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST)

Receiver

Redshirt freshman Devin Carter – 395 (19, 48, 79, 54, 76, 54, 65)

Junior Emeka Emezie – 382 (52, 57, 81, 63, 47, 44, 38)

Redshirt sophomore Thayer Thomas – 336 (41, 36, 68, 44, 49, 44, 54)

Fifth-year senior Tabari Hines – 209 (23, 25, 35, 41, 32, 41, 12)

Freshman Keyon Lesane – 79 (9, 13, 6, 11, 4, 13, 23)

Redshirt sophomore Max Fisher – 76 (16, 16, ST, 9, 31, 4, DNP)

Redshirt freshman Jasiah Provillon – 40 (11, 5, DNP, DNP, DNP, 24)

Freshman Cecil Powell – 32 (ST, 1, 1, 9, 21, INJ, DNP)

Redshirt junior C.J. Riley – 17 (17, Injured for season)

Redshirt junior Tyler Dabbs – 16 (6, 10, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST)

Redshirt junior Eric Collins – 10 (2, 8, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt freshman Justin Dunn – 6 (DNP, 6, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Tight end

Redshirt junior Cary Angeline – 239 (36, 21, 22, 32, 42, 43, 43)

Redshirt junior Dylan Parham – 174 (20, 32, 18, 32, 29, 22, 21)

Redshirt junior Dylan Autenrieth – 125 (34, 54, 37, Injured for season)

Redshirt junior Thomas Ruocchio – 11 (ST, 11, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST)

Offensive line

Redshirt sophomore Grant Gibson – 534 (71, 75, 89, 74, 87, 66, 72)

Junior Joshua Fedd-Jackson – 519 (67, 67, 89, 74, 87, 66, 69)

Redshirt junior Joe Sculthorpe – 490 (65, 64, 76, 60, 87, 66, 72)

Redshirt junior Justin Witt – 306 (44, 38, 89, 61, 73, Injured for season)

Fifth-year senior Emanuel McGirt Jr. – 304 (46, 46, 59, 46, 28, 29, 50)

Freshman Ikem Ekwonu – 289 (19, 50, 33, 31, 64, 44, 48)

Redshirt sophomore Bryson Speas – 232 (34, 36, 13, 23, 18, 59, 49)

Freshman Dylan McMahon – 38 (8, 24, DNP, 6, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt freshman Derrick Eason – 18 (2, 14, DNP, 1, DNP, 1, DNP)

Redshirt junior Justin Chase – 14 (2, 12, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Charles Fletcher – 12 (DNP, 12, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Liam Ryan – 1 (ST, DNP, DNP, 1, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Defensive end

Redshirt sophomore Ibrahim Kante – 210 (30, 20, 42, 32, 16, 15, 55)

Fifth-year senior James Smith-Williams – 151 (47, 15, INJ, INJ, 43, 46, INJ)

Redshirt freshman Joseph Boletepeli – 114 (27, 22, INJ, 38, 7, DNP, 20)

Freshman Savion Jackson – 114 (INJ, 17, 17, 31, 16, 12, 21)

Sixth-year senior Deonte Holden – 84 (INJ, 10, 24, 18, 10, 20, 2)

Redshirt sophomore Xavier Lyas –69 (10, 12, 7, 9, 10, 18, 3)

Defensive tackle

Fifth-year senior Larrell Murchison – 358 (48, 20, 54, 56, 58, 64, 58)

Sophomore Alim McNeill – 257 (31, 24, 34, 40, 33, 45, 50)

Redshirt junior Val Martin – 164 (39, INJ, 34, 39, 34, 18)

Freshman Joshua Harris – 26 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, ST, 26)

Redshirt sophomore Dante Johnson – 3 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 3)

Linebacker

Junior Louis Acceus – 379 (56, 35, 44, 70, 61, 69, 44)

Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Moore – 360 (54, 36, 44, 61, 50, 69, 46)

Redshirt junior Brock Miller – 260 (46, 27, 35, 57, 25, 29, 41)

Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 200 (22, 11, 36, 22, 42, 31, 36)

Freshman Drake Thomas – 152 (20, 11, 27, 27, 27, 8, 32)

Redshirt freshman Calvin Hart Jr. – 135 (20, 12, 27, 18, 16, 8, 34)

Safety

Sophomore Tanner Ingle – 485 (65, 41, 72, 89, 79, 78, 61)

Sophomore De’Von Graves – 293 (28, 36, 6, 52, 39, 54, 78 at CB)

Fifth-year senior Jarius Morehead – 278 (48, 11, 66, 37, 41, 24, 51)

Freshman Jakeen Harris – 35 (DNP, 5, ST, ST, ST, ST, 30)

Redshirt junior Isaiah Stallings – 29 (11, 5, ST, ST, ST, ST, 13)

Freshman Khalid Martin – 4 (ST, 4, DNP, ST, ST, DNP, INJ)

Fifth-year senior William Brown – 1 (DNP, 1, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, ST)

Cornerback

Junior Chris Ingram – 378 (66, 41, 71, 89, 77, 34, Injured for season)

Senior Kishawn Miller – 297 (18, 14, 39, 71, 41, 77, 37)

Sophomore Teshaun Smith – 153 (20, 36, 33, DNP, 17, 47, Injured for season)

Redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer – 61 (ST, 6, ST, 26, 29, Injured for season)

Senior Nick McCloud – 59 (59, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ)

Redshirt freshman Malik Dunlap – 58 (ST, 6, ST, ST, ST, 13, 39)

Nickel

Sophomore Tyler Baker-Williams – 263 (39, 25, 35, 46, 41, 41, 36)

Fifth-year senior Stephen Griffin – 255 (39, 26, 38, 42, 35, 36, 39)

Special teams only

Freshman cornerback Shyheim Battle

Freshman defensive tackle C.J. Clark

Redshirt sophomore nickel Cayman Czesak

Freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins

Redshirt freshman corner Isaac Duffy

Sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn

Freshman nickel Jalen Frazier

Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill

Freshman linebacker Jaylon Scott

Freshman long snapper Joe Shimko

Redshirt freshman linebacker Seth Williams

——

{{ article.author_name }}