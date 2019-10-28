C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played every snap (72 total) for the eighth straight week, this time during the 6-2 Vikings’ 19-9 home win over the Washington Redskins on Thursday Night Football ... Minnesota ran for 161 yards and 4.2 yards per carry, plus allowed three sacks and an additional four hits on the quarterback.

Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week eight of the NFL season:

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts improved to 5-2 with a 15-13 home win against the Denver Broncos ... He completed 15 of 25 passes for 202 yards and rushed six times for 34 yards while also delivering what may have been the play of the week (see below) in the win … Finished the game with a 85.8 passer rating ... Through seven games, he has connected on 149 of 231 passes for 1,590 yards with 14 scores and three interceptions … Also has 35 rushing attempts for 106 yards and a touchdown ... Is tied for seventh in the NFL in scoring passes and ninth in passer rating (99.3) among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 100 passes.

WHAT A PLAY BY JACOBY BRISSETT!!! @Colts are driving down by one. #DENvsIND @JBrissett12 📺: CBS 📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/a16R5wPShJ pic.twitter.com/troDjYOx8Z

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: The 2-5 Browns lost 27-13 at the New England Patriots ... Burris made his second start of the year and finished with two solo tackles while playing 22 snaps on defense and 12 on special teams ... Has played in five games overall, and has seven tackles (all solo) with an interception.



OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve due to a torn ACL ... The Broncos fell to 2-5 after losing 30-6 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday … Had 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Had six punts with an average of 48.7 yards per attempt and a net average of 43.3 yards ... He pinned three inside the 20, but the 3-4 Raiders lost 27-24 at the Houston Texans … Through seven games, he has punted 30 times for an average of 47.9 yards and a net of 39.6 yards ... His punting average is seventh best in the NFL ... Has landed 14 punts inside the 20, which is tied for 12th in the league.

QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Did not play in the 0-8 Bengals’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London... Has been active every game, but has not played yet.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: Was active but did not play in the Raiders' loss … He has played once this year and went 2-of-3 passing for 36 yards with a touchdown.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Came off the bench and caught the one pass thrown his way for 12 yards in the 1-7 Redskins' 19-9 loss at the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football … Played 11 snaps on offense and 10 on special teams … For the season, he has seven receptions for 69 yards in eight games.

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Missed a 53-yard field goal wide right and had one of his two extra points blocked in the 5-2 Bills' 31-13 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles ... On the season, is 7 of 10 on field goals (long is 46 yards) and 13 of 14 on extra points.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Came off the bench for 29 defensive snaps and seven special teams plays, and made one tackle in the Giants’ 31-26 road loss at the Detroit Lions … The Giants fell to 2-6 … On the season, he has started five of eight contests and made 21 tackles.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve ran four times for 12 yards and caught three of four passes thrown his way for 26 yards in the Colts' win ... He played 18 snaps on offense ... For the season, he has rushed 18 times for 45 yards and caught 22 passes for 159 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve had two tackles on defense in the 49ers' 51-13 home win over the Carolina Panthers … Played 15 snaps on defense and 24 on special teams ... Has played in six games this year (two with 49ers and two with Chargers) and has three tackles.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: For the second straight week was not active with a shoulder injury and he missed the 3-5 Chargers’ 17-16 win at the Chicago Bears … For the season, he has 20 tackles, one pass broken up and one forced fumble in six games played (all starts).

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys: After being released by the Packers in the preseason, he was signed to the 4-3 Cowboys’ practice squad … Dallas had a bye week.

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: The 3-4 Bears fell 17-16 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers … Was active but did not play ... He has played in four games (missing one with an injury) and started once.

DT T.Y. McGill (2011-2014), Los Angeles Chargers: Reserve defensive tackle played one snap in the Chargers' win … In two games, he has one tackle for Los Angeles.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Reserve receiver caught one of two passes thrown his way for five yards in the 8-0 New England's 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns ... He played 25 snaps on offense and one on special teams ... Has 14 receptions for 172 yards in seven games this season.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Reserve linebacker made a tackle in the Bengals' loss … Played 16 snaps on defense and 16 on special teams ... In eight games, which included one start, has 19 tackles (12 solo).

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played as a reserve for the sixth straight week during 4-4 Jacksonville’s 29-15 home win over the New York Jets ... Played 25 of 76 offensive snaps in the game and added six more on special teams ... Helped the Jags rush for 111 yards and 3.3 yards per carry, and allow two sacks and five hits on the quarterback.

QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: Completed 19 of 29 passes for 201 yards with a touchdowns and an interception in the Chargers’ 17-16 win at the Chicago Bears ... Had a passer rating of 82.7 for the 3-5 Chargers ... It was his 216th consecutive start in the NFL ... Through eight games, has completed 202 of 305 passes (66.2 percent) for 2,315 yards with 12 scores and seven picks, and rushed seven times for 24 yards ... His passer rating is 92.5 ... Ranks third in the NFL in passing yards.