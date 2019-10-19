NC State Wolfpack football daily newsstand: Oct. 19
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State hoops at Primetime With The Pack
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Five areas of improvement for NC State in second half
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Boston College
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball hosting major visitors
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commit Porter Rooks
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Previewing men's and women's hoops with Ernie Myers
• Raleigh News & Observer — Highlights from NC State basketball’s 2019-20 ‘Primetime with the Pack’ event
• Raleigh News & Observer — Watch NC State’s Dereon Seabron’s incredible dunk during Primetime with the Pack
• Raleigh News & Observer — Watch Kaden Keatts’ dance moves during Primetime with the Pack
• Durham News-Herald — How NC State’s Larrell Murchison made his way from juco to leading the ACC in sacks
• GoPack.com — NC State Hits the Road to Battle Boston College
• GoPack.com — Four Double-Digit Kill Performances Lead Pack to First ACC Road Win
• GoPack.com — #23 NC State Plays to 0-0 Draw at Duke
• GoPack.com — Pack Kicks Off 2019-20 Season with Primetime with the Pack
• GoPack.com — NC State Wraps Up Regular Season at ECU Invitational
• Technician — Well-rounded attack powers Pack to road win over Virginia
• Technician — Late goal line drama sees Pack draw Blue Devils
Tweets of the day
NC State official visit 🐺❤️ ! talk to me 😬 pic.twitter.com/xQCFWq3JiV— Josh Hall (@jay5mula) October 19, 2019
PACK in the house. pic.twitter.com/kUucbiwYMP— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 19, 2019
I hated playing BC!!! Kick that xsx @PackFootball— Nate Irving (@JusSayNate) October 19, 2019
Congrats to @EvansTy18 & @jdshawww for being named our DEVEL SWOLE PATROL Players of the Week. Also a huge thanks to @jacob_saulnier for giving an awesome speech on PERSEVERANCE & his battle with cancer. There’s nothing like real life perspective on PERSERVERING. pic.twitter.com/CZzzzzcjbB— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) October 19, 2019
4-Star forward Matthew Cleveland @MCleveland35 of Pace Academy (GA) @coachswhite was on campus at NC State last night.— Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) October 19, 2019
He’ll be on campus at Tulane today
Watched @PackWomensBball practice today! Athletic, skilled, shooters & shot-makers. Freshman will play big role & will blend with the experience! Going to be fun in Raleigh. Pre-season pick #2 in @accwbb pic.twitter.com/VjTNRvwRDP— Debbie Antonelli (@debbieantonelli) October 18, 2019
Proud to announce that I have received an offer from North Carolina State University! #gopack pic.twitter.com/eaMLn3yL83— Benjamin Gosnell (@GosnellBenjamin) October 18, 2019
Video of the day
——
