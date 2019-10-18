Former NC State guard and member of the 1983 NCAA Championship squad Ernie Myers, now an analyst for Wolfpack men's and women's basketball, joins Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal to preview this year's edition of the Wolfpack.

Among the topics covered:

• The potential of Markell Johnson, senior point guard.

• Who is the wild card on this year's team?

• The value of being an old roster.

• Thoughts on where the Pack could finish.

• The potential of the women's team that made it to the Sweet 16 a year ago.

• A bold prediction from all three.

And more!

