Last Friday was a big high school football game in Charlotte — Myers Park hosting Butler. Suiting up for Myers Park is NC State football four-star commit Porter Rooks, a receiver.

Unofficially, we had Rooks at five catches for 88 yards, and he helped lead Myers Park to a 31-13 home win to remain unbeaten.

Below are highlights of Rooks in action. Be sure to subscribe to our new YouTube channel as well.

Here are five observations from watching Rooks play.

