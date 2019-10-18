NC State basketball has its Primetime with the Pack festivities Friday night, and there will be several high profile basketball recruiting targets and commits in attendance. Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans labeled NC State's group of visitors as one of the three biggest in the country this weekend .

Kevin Keatts has done a great job of prioritizing the best from his state. Nick Farrar and Cam Hayes have already committed, and junior guard Terquavion Smith has as well. All three are expected on campus for the Primetime with the Pack festivities on Friday evening.

However, the headliner of the weekend will be Josh Hall, the Wolfpack’s lone official visitor, who is leaning toward a late signing. But if there is one program that could convince the five-star player to sign early it would be NC State. Hall would be an immediate replacement for C.J. Bryce. Hall published his final 12 a few weeks back, but the Wolfpack are among the leaders for him.

Joining him will be Rivals150 juniors Matthew Cleveland and Dontrez Styles, the latter of whom played alongside Hayes on the travel circuit this summer.