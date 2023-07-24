The Wolfpack Central will start taking a look at the position groups going into fall camp and summarize where NC State stands. Today, the offensive line position is previewed.

NC State will soon be starting fall camp and gearing up for the season opener at Connecticut at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague inherits an experienced starting five for the most part, but will need to create depth.

The Wolfpack averaged 24.3 points per game, allowed 26 sacks in 471 passing attempts and rushed for 113.8 yards a contest. NCSU averaged 3.3 yards per rush.

The pass protection proved to be at a high level, but the running game was inconsistent.

NC State returns redshirt junior Dylan McMahon, but the 6-4, 305-pounder is making the permanent move from left guard to center. Redshirt junior Timothy McKay will anchor the right tackle spot at 6-4 and 312 pounds.

Big Anthony Belton, a 6-6, 336-pound redshirt junior started at left tackle for the first two-thirds of the season and then became a backup.

Belton, McMahon and McKay will challenge for all-conference honors, and McKay was honored by the ACC last year.

Senior right Derrick Eason, who is 6-4 and 315 pounds, has past starting experience. The converted defensive lineman will get pushed, as will 6-2, 312-pound redshirt sophomore Lyndon Cooper at left guard. Cooper was originally thought to be the center of the future, but has shown his versatility and has lost over 20 pounds.

Projected starter: Redshirt junior center Dylan McMahon; redshirt sophomore left guard Lyndon Cooper; senior right guard Derrick Eason; redshirt junior left tackle Anthony Belton; redshirt junior right tackle Timothy McKay.

Projected backups: Senior Dawson Jarmillo at all five positions; redshirt freshman center Rylan Vann; redshirt sophomore right guard Anthony Carter; redshirt freshman left tackle Jacarrius Peak; redshirt sophomore right tackle Patrick Matan.

Comments: Oregon transfer Dawson Jaramillo, who is 6-5 and 305 pounds, can play all five positions. He filled in at center during a part of the spring game. The senior could end up starting, but his versatility will be valued. It’s rare for an offensive line to make it through all 13 games healthy.

The depth will be a work in progress, but redshirt sophomore right guard Anthony Carter could be fighting for a starting spot. The 6-3, 310-pounder filled in late last year.

Redshirt freshman Rylan Vann could be an option at backup center, along with Jaramillo. Vann is the younger brother of NCSU defensive end Davin Vann.

Redshirt freshman Jacarrius Peak, who has lost considerable weight to get down to 6-4 and 285 pounds, is a candidate for backup tackle. Redshirt sophomore Patrick Matan, who is 6-4 and 304 pounds, is another tackle candidate.

Redshirt sophomore’s Jaleel Davis and Sean Hill have been in the program long enough to be ready to challenge for second string.

The class of 2023 brought in tackles Darion Rivers, Obadiah Obasuyi and Rico Jackson, plus guard Kamen Smith. Former Florida and Colorado transfer Yousef Mugharbil could be the X factor down the road.