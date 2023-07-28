The Wolfpack Central will start taking a look at the position groups going into fall camp and summarize where NC State stands. Today, the defensive line position is previewed.

NC State will soon be starting fall camp and gearing up for the season opener at Connecticut at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

NC State rotates at least six defensive linemen most years, so having returning talent isn’t surprising, but the Wolfpack should still be impressively deep this fall.

NC State returns three players with starting experience, though two are coming off of injuries, in the Pack’s 3-man line. Junior defensive end Davin Vann has been the anchor, and he will need healthy versions of redshirt junior nose tackle C.J. Clark and senior defensive end Savion Jackson.

The 6-2, 272-pound Vann was an impressive three-sport star at Cary High, competing at a championship level in wrestling and track and field. Vann broke through in 2021, and solidified his standing last year. He had 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and 10 quarterback hurries last year.

The 6-3, 305-pound Clark has played both defensive end and nose tackle for NC State, but is needed inside this season. The former four-star prospect from North Stanly High in New London, N.C., has impressive measurables, and bounced back from his 2021 injury. He had 18 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and four quarterback hurries in 13 games last year.

The 6-2, 280-pound Jackson of Clayton (N.C.) High got hurt for the second straight year. He had 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in seven games last year. He was awarded the famed No. 9 jersey last year, which honors past NCSU defensive ends Bradley Chubb and Mario Williams.

Projected starter: Defensive ends Savion Jackson, a senior, and junior Davin Vann; redshirt junior nose tackle C.J. Clark.

Projected backups: Defensive ends Noah Potter, a redshirt junior, and redshirt sophomore Travali Price; sophomore nose tackle Brandon Cleveland.

Comments: NC State will need to develop depth at nose tackle, but have three members of the class of 2022 vying for snaps. Sophomore Brandon Cleveland played defensive end a year ago, but the former four-star prospect is now up to 6-4 and 305 pounds and will play nose tackle. Cleveland played in six games last year and had seven tackles and half a sack.

Redsrhirt freshman Nick Campbell and Davin Jackson, with the latter coming off knee surgery two years ago, are other options at nose tackle. Campbell is 6-4 and 290 pounds and Jackson is 6-1 and 280 pounds.

Depth shouldn’t be an issue at defensive end, with three players trying to push for playing time. Former Cincinnati and Ohio State defensive end Noah Potter, has battled injuries all throughout his college career, but hopes his third stop is the charm. The 6-6, 274-pounder had 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and 1.5 sacks last year for the Bearcats.

Redshirt sophomore Travali Price emerged in a backup role last year. He’s added at least 15 pounds since high school and is now at 6-4 and 272 pounds. He had 16 sacks, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries in 13 games last year.

The X-factor is Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive end transfer Jy’Keveous "Red" Hibbler, who is a 6-2 and 260-pound pass rusher. The Louisville, Miss., native had 41 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and nine sacks in 12 games played.

Freshman three-star defensive end Isaiah Shirley of Boone (N.C.) Watauga High was the lone prep signee, and he enrolled this spring. The 6-3, 273-pound Shirley could end up redshirting but is also an injury or two from being needed to play.