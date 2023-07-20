The Wolfpack Central will start taking a look at the position groups going into fall camp and summarize where NC State stands. Today, the running backs position is previewed.

NC State will soon be starting fall camp and gearing up for the season opener at Connecticut at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

NC State has struggled running the football for the last year and a half.

The Wolfpack got off to a good start in 2021, and had Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr. in the backfield, but after left guard Chandler Zavala got hurt, the run game suffered.

With Zavala back in 2022, but left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, Knight and Person giving up college eligibility for professional football — Ekwonu with the Carolina Panthers, Knight with the New York Jets and Person in the USFL — the run game continued to struggle.

NC State averaged 113.8 rushing yards per game, but just 3.3 yards per carry and eight touchdowns. The Wolfpack were affected by running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye suffering a nagging high ankle sprain. He had the lone three rushing touchdowns by a back, but has transferred to Kentucky, where he’s reunited with former NC State quarterback Devin Leary.

NC State also only played current sophomore Michael Allen in seven games last year, due to the original hope of perhaps redshirting him. Allen and senior Jordan Houston return and the Wolfpack will go running back by committee. Who starts won’t be that big a deal as both will play and both are capable of catching passes out of the backfield. Whoever proves to have a hot hand will get a longer leash in the fourth quarter of close games.

Houston rushed for 544 yards on 136 carries, and caught 25 passes for 213 yards and his lone touchdown. The 5-10, 190-pound Houston is also adept at blitz pickup and gains most of his yards outside the tackles.

The 5-9, 203-pound Allen showed a good burst following his senior year at Greenville (N.C.) Rose affected by knee surgery. Allen carried the ball 53 times for 268 yards, and caught 11 passes for 97 yards and his lone college touchdown.

Projected starter: Senior Jordan Houston.

Projected backup: Sophomore Michael Allen.

Comments: NC State will turn to Rivals.com four-star prospect Kendrick Raphael of Naples, Fla., if either Allen or Houston get injured, or Raphael proves he’s the top back.

The 5-11, 190-pound Raphael originally committed to Iowa, but later flipped to NC State and he fills a glaring hole, especially with the departure of Sumo-Karngbaye.

Raphael carried the ball 140 times for 1,731 yards and 22 touchdowns his senior year, which was the second consecutive season he topped 1,000 rushing yards.

Redshirt junior Delbert Mimms is the biggest of the backs at 5-11 and 215 pounds. Mimms had 27 carries for 113 yards, and caught five passes for 61 yards and a score.

Fellow redshirt junior Demarcus Jones walked-on at NC State and has been on scholarship in the past. He had 24 carries for 68 yards and five catches for 41 yards.

Both Mimms and Jones help out on NC State coverage units.

Former Rivals.com four-star wide receiver prospect Micah Crowell made the move to running back and has tried to shake off the rust of missing multiple years since his sophomore campaign due to injury at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High.