The Wolfpack Central will start taking a look at the position groups going into fall camp and summarize where NC State stands. Today, the tight end position is previewed.

NC State will soon be starting fall camp and gearing up for the season opener at Connecticut at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

Injuries did a number on NC State’s tight end position, but a coaching change, improved health and a talented newcomer could help rejuvenate the position.

New offensive coordinator Robert Anae will also coach the tight ends and inside receivers, and he’ll have the healthy return of converted running back Trent Pennix to work with. Pennix was limited to five games last year and caught eight passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Pennix had suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener against East Carolina. He hurt it again against Boston College and was limited in the regular season finale against North Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder had caught 16 passes for 236 yards and three scores in 2021. He flashed his potential with three catches for 97 yards and a 45-yard reception against Florida State.

Pennix played running back at Sanderson High in Raleigh, amassing 3,039 yards on 500 carries and 35 touchdowns in his prep career. He played running back at NC State his first three years.

Former wide receiver Christopher Toudle also missed some key time last year due to injuries, appearing in 10 games. The 6-4, 235-pound junior had 11 catches for 130 yards and a score last year. He had caught 19 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

Projected starter: Senior Trent Pennix.

Projected backups: Junior Christopher Toudle and freshman Javonte Vereen.

Comments: The lack of a pecking order could easily open the door for freshman tight Javonte Vereen of Havelock (N.C.) High. The Rivals.com three-star prospect put up eye-popping numbers the last two years, playing wide receiver in high school.

Vereen caught 72 passes for 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns, and also rushed for five scores his senior year. He added 35 catches for 1,041 yards and 12 scores his junior year.

He’ll likely be more of a flex tight end for the Wolfpack with limited blocking opportunities this season.

The injuries last year opened the door for twin brothers Cedd Seabrough and Fred Seabrough Jr. to get on the field, and they both appeared in all 13 games. The 6-4, 245-pound Cedd had nine catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, and 6-4, 230-pound Fred had one catch for three years. One of the Seabrough twins might carve out a niche as NC State’s best run-blocking tight end.

Redshirt sophomore tight Ezemdi Udoh, who is 6-5 and 255 pounds, has yet to make an impact at NC State. Redshirt freshman Reid Mitchell and freshman Griffin Reimer are a pair of walk-ons who will get a chance to play in some capacity.