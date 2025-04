Charlotte (N.C.) Providence High defensive lineman Cory Cunningham wasn’t sure what to expect in his first year of playing organized football.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound freshman had played basketball and baseball, but obviously had the size to be a quality lineman, it just depended on what side of the ball. Word traveled fast about his potential and he went to some camps last summer. That resulted in South Carolina offering him July 26, prior to even enrolling in high school.