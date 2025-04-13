ACC Spotlight: Biggest portal needs in the spring transfer window

Dabo Swinney (Photo by © Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The spring transfer window opens on Wednesday and college coaches, GMs, and player personnel departments have already been scouring rosters circling players they’d recruit if they decide to enter the transfer portal. Today the spotlight shifts to the ACC (and Notre Dame) as Rivals continues breaking down the portal priorities for each Power Four team.

BOSTON COLLEGE

Bill O’Brien and Boston College addressed most of their top portal needs earlier this transfer cycle. Adding quarterback Dylan Lonergan from Alabama was big for the Eagles. They also signed a couple offensive line transfers too but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them take at least one more. The same can be said for defensive linemen and linebackers as well.

CALIFORNIA

Cal is coming off a strong 2024 campaign and this 2025 transfer class should help the Bears continue to make waves in the ACC. Cornerback will likely be a position of emphasis during the spring transfer season, especially after losing Notre Dame transfer Jaden Mickey to Boise State. Cal would also benefit from an additional offensive tackle and edge defender who can rush the passer.

CLEMSON

This transfer cycle will be remembered as the first time Dabo Swinney has used the portal. The Tigers signed defensive end Will Heldt, wide receiver Tristan Smith and linebacker Jeremiah Alexander - three positions at the top of their priority list. If Clemson does dip back into the transfer portal, it may be on special teams.

DUKE

The top priority for Duke this offseason was signing a quarterback to replace Maalik Murphy. The Blue Devils secured one of the very best options in the portal by bringing in former Tulane star Darian Mensah. He is just one of the seven transfers Duke has signed so far and the program will likely bring in more. Keep an eye out for the Blue Devils to pursue additional depth at receiver, tight end, and in the secondary.

FLORIDA STATE

The Seminoles have the top transfer class in the ACC and are largely done recruiting the portal this cycle. Florida State could potentially add a tight end or linebacker if the right one becomes available. Of course, if a high-end player hits the portal who Florida State can’t pass up then it will surely get involved.

GEORGIA TECH

Georgia Tech lost a lot of important players during the winter transfer window but it was able to backfill with a number of really good prospects. The Yellow Jackets are expected to continue to add multiple defensive linemen this spring who could be part of the rotation up front. There is also a chance Georgia Tech decides to add help at tight end.

LOUISVILLE

As expected, Louisville was very busy during the winter transfer window and it will continue to add players this spring. The Cardinals signed four defensive backs and three receivers already this transfer cycle but look for reinforcements at both of those positions. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Louisville bring in another offensive lineman there is one available that the staff believes is a good fit.

MIAMI

The Hurricanes already have a really strong transfer class but not a very large one. Expect that to change this spring with multiple positions in need of reinforcements. Look for Miami to target at least one running back and wide receiver this spring. The linebacker might also get another fresh face before the transfer cycle is over.

NORTH CAROLINA

Bill Belichick hasn’t coached a game at North Carolina yet but he and his staff are overhauling the Tar Heel roster in a big way. They’re expected to be active during the spring transfer season, with linemen and linebackers as the main focus. Quality offensive and defensive linemen are scarce in Chapel Hill right now and North Carolina needs more talent at both positions. The same can be said of the linebackers. The wild card here is at quarterback. There is a real quarterback battle taking place at North Carolina and the Tar Heels seem poised to bring in another arm to compete for the job.

NC STATE

NC State has addressed most of its transfer portal needs already this cycle. The Wolfpack just signed defensive end Sabastian Harsh from Wyoming, edge rusher Cian Slone of Utah State and linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. from Northwestern this past week. The most likely position the Wolfpack will target is defensive back. If there is a versatile prospect available that NC State can plug into the rotation in the secondary, expect the program to get involved.

NOTRE DAME

Marcus Freeman and his staff have the Fighting Irish in position to consistently compete for berths in the College Football Playoff. They added some important pieces earlier this transfer cycle but this spring may not be filled with as much action. Don’t rule out Notre Dame targeting a tight end in the portal even though they just brought in former Arkansas tight end Ty Washington.

PITTSBURGH

The Panthers were pretty evenly split between offensive and defensive transfer additions earlier this cycle but they’re expected to focus on offense this spring. Adding help at running back seems to be their top priority and they’ll likely add at least one offensive lineman. Pittsburgh lacks quality depth at quarterback right now so the program will probably add one more this spring.

SMU

It was a magical 2024 season for SMU but the Mustangs ran into a brick wall when they faced Penn State in the College Football Playoff. Expect head coach Rhett Lashlee and staff to focus on the defensive front seven during the spring transfer window. Adding defensive tackles, edge defenders, and linebackers will be central to their portal efforts. On offense, don’t rule out SMU trying to add help at running back and receiver.

STANFORD

The Cardinal are in a tough spot right now with an interim head coach and multiple important players heading for the portal. Still, Stanford will try to be active in the transfer portal and add help at multiple positions. Losing players like David Bailey, Julian Neal and Emmett Mosley, expect the Cardinal to try to bring in a quality pass rusher and help at receiver and cornerback. Like most programs, Stanford will try to bring in offensive and defensive linemen who could contribute this season.

SYRACUSE

Head coach Fran Brown and Syracuse were relatively quiet during the winter transfer window but they did find their starting quarterback for this season in Rickie Collins, formerly of LSU. Look for Syracuse to really pick their spots this spring. The Orange will still add a couple transfers but don’t expect a massive influx of roster additions. Offensive and defensive linemen in addition to defensive backs and receivers are likely where Syracuse will focus their efforts.

VIRGINIA

Head coach Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers have the No. 2 transfer class in the ACC and they still aren’t done bringing in new players. They are very thin at cornerback right now so look for multiple incoming transfers there. Virginia has a lot of offensive linemen on the roster but they are in need of additional offensive tackles. Look for more running backs and receivers to come in as well.

VIRGINIA TECH

The Hokies saw many of their top players enter the portal after last season and they’re still working on replacing some of them. Look for Virginia Tech to target at least one defensive lineman this spring. Adding players at receiver and offensive line are likely as well.

