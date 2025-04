NC State was able to land two linebackers from Texas, and now aim for a running back.

NCSU running backs coach Todd Goebbel offered New Boston (Texas) High junior running back Ashton Rowden on April 2.

NC State landed linebackers LaCorian Hodge of Arlington (Texas) Seguin and Ke’Von Carter of San Antonio (Texas) Wagner in the class of 2025. The Wolfpack also briefly held a commitment from running back Grayson Rigdon of Columbus (Texas) High.