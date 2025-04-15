NC State edge rusher Cian Slone has overcome adversity

Football runs deep for new NC State edge rusher Cian Slone, and he knows what it’s like to have it taken away.

The Wolfpack offered Slone on March 27 and quickly got him to officially visit. NCSU coach Dave Doeren let him know he was needed and how he’d fit in the Wolfpack’s new scheme. The Utah State transfer committed to NC State on April 5, and is finishing off the final weeks of his Aggies career earning his degree in Kinesiology.

Slone’s father Tim Slone played middle linebacker at Oregon State and a younger brother Teeg Slone played football with him in junior college and at Utah State, and is now a defensive back UC-Davis. His youngest brother Reeve Slone is a Class of 2026 quarterback commit to Nevada.