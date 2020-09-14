Borrowing a popular song title from The Beatles, NC State football has been on the long and winding road. Saturday, that journey will finally lead to some actual game action. The Wolfpack is set to open the season with Wake Forest for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network. To recap the path to this point: an encouraging offseason conditioning program segue way to an enthusiastic start to spring practices after a disappointing 2019 season for the Wolfpack. The program was feeling good when it broke for spring break on March 7, and it has not been the same since. First, COVID-19 canceled the rest of spring practices. Then came the emotional rollercoaster of the summer following the return to campus in June. The start of preseason camp was quickly overshadowed by a chain-reaction of conferences, highlighted by the Big Ten and Pac-12, canceling fall sports, leading to doubts that the ACC would eventually play football. Added to the issues for NC State was a pause in athletic activities in late-August due to a cluster identified on the football program that forced the postponement of the season opener originally scheduled for last Saturday at Virginia Tech. That break lasted eight days, and the combination of positive cases plus the contact tracing quarantines resulted in practices having a total number of players being in the 40s. Finally though, the outlook is looking up.

NC State will take the field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

“We're about 95% as far as having all of our guys back now, some of them are still out from injury, but most of our roster is able to practice and compete right now,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren confirmed. “For us as coaches, it will be nice to get back on the field together again." Doeren is hoping that the resolve of his team will live up to the school’s legendary former basketball head coach Jim Valvano’s never give up attitude. “I think that that resiliency is something that this team takes personally and has done a nice job,” Doeren said. “They're very excited to be on the other side of this with a game in sight and look forward to playing our first of three in-state opponents." That is Wake Forest, a team that has defeated NC State three straight times in a rivalry that is the longest continual series in the ACC and third lengthiest nationwide. While NC State was unable to start its season as originally scheduled, Wake Forest was able to play its opener, losing 37-13 to top-ranked Clemson in Winston-Salem on Saturday evening. "Obviously, they have the benefit of playing one game and having that game under their belt,” Doeren said. “As we all know, people talk about the improvements teams make from week one to week two, and I know that's something that they have as an advantage.” Doeren acknowledged however that NC State may also have an edge of sorts. “Getting on the field with your team and seeing them play a game is a huge advantage for your own wellbeing as a coach,” Doeren conceded. “The scouting aspect obviously gives us an advantage on who they are replacing, their new starters and how they’re using them. "For them not to have film on how [offensive coordinator] Tim [Beck] is going to call it or how [defensive coordinator] Tony [Gibson] is going to call it obviously helps us. Those guys had a lot of film as play-callers at other places that I’m sure [Wake Forest is] using. "I think it’s the personnel piece, maybe, that’s the biggest advantage for the team that hasn’t played because you can see their guys and they can’t see ours." Most importantly for Doeren, there’s optimism that the entire Wolfpack nation can see all of his players on Saturday, because NC State football is finally here. You can listen to or view Monday's Zoom press conference below.

Tidbits