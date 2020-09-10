NC State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck was made available for questions from media members following the team's morning workouts Thursday. Beck, who has been a coordinator for Nebraska, Ohio State and Texas over the past nine years, has faced an enormous challenge this offseason in installing a new offensive system while juggling the physical limitations this summer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the obvious setbacks, including an 8-day pause in the middle of the Wolfpack's fall camp, the first-year coordinator has been impressed by the offense's ability to pick up his new system. In his 15-minute availability, Beck touched on the progress of every offensive position group and named several players that could play a big factor this fall. Here were the highlights from the press conference:

Quarterbacks

"With [redshirt sophomore] Devin [Leary], and really [redshirt junior] Bailey [Hockman], [freshman] Ben [Finley], all those guys, the whole playbook is at their disposal right now. "We've been able to get everything in that we really need to get in. As we work through our offense and we go through our practices, we find out some things they can handle and some things they can't handle. It's my job to figure out what those are and if it's a necessity, how do we fix that and if it's not then we just throw it out. "That's the beauty of being multiple."

NC State redshirt sophomore Devin Leary will be the Pack's starting quarterback in 2020. (NC State Media Relations)

Running backs

"When it comes to the running backs, I value [running backs] Coach [Kurt] Roper. He's been a very successful coordinator and football coach over many years. I value his decision making, just like Coach [George] McDonald with wide receivers, all of them. They'll have a feel of who to get in and when to get in. "There will be times we want certain guys, but for the most part, I've got a lot of confidence that there's four or five of those guys that can get in the game, play and do everything that we need them to do. There's not one guy that showed us, 'They can't do this and let's make sure he's not in the game when that happens.' "We're going to run our offense and we've done a good job. Coach Roper's done a good job of making sure they've all gotten reps and rolled in and out because in this unique season that we're in, who knows, you might have three get COVID and you're down to two guys. That's been a tremendous change from a lot of places that I've been over the years, and probably many coaches tell you, this is a year where you got to have a lot of guys ready to play." "I feel good with all those guys. It's interesting from the fastest guy back there, if you say it's [sophomore] Jordan [Houston], to the shiftiest guy or the biggest guy, which might be [redshirt sophomore] Trent [Pennix], all of them have been very efficient for us so far in spring and fall in our camp. "I feel there's never a guy I look out there like, 'Oh no, we're throwing the ball to this guy.' They've done a great job improving their hands, they're able to catch a football and make plays in space."

Wide Receivers

"It's great having [redshirt senior] C.J. [Riley] back. He brings leadership, experience. "[Senior] Emeka [Emezie] and [redshirt junior] Thayer Thomas have been awesome. Those guys have set the work ethic, veteran guys, very crafty. They understand the game and they work really hard at it. "We've had some young players step up, even some players that have been here, that have stepped up and done some good things. You mentioned [freshman] Porter [Rooks], [redshirt freshman] Andrew [Jayne], some of the freshmen, [freshman] Chris [Scott Jr.], those guys are good players as well. It's interesting, they're very fearless. They just come in and go, they're not overwhelmed or in awe of the big stage. They just come in here and they go really hard. "[Wide receivers] coach [George] McDonald's done a great job in that room rotating. He's done a great job developing those young players, keeping the leadership, pushing those young guys but also pushing each other. "There's a lot, [redshirt sophomore] Devin Carter is another guy I forgot. Those guys have a very consistent group. I feel really good about a lot of those guys. "One thing on offense I feel like we have is depth. There's a lot of guys in that room, just like the running back room, that you feel good about playing. That's being able to do what we need them to do and do it at a high level."

Tight Ends

"I'm really impressed, I love the way those guys work. [Tight ends] coach [Todd] Goebbel has done a great job with those guys. "I have confidence in all of them. All of them could do everything that we ask them to do offensively in this system. There haven't been conversations at all like, 'This guy can't do this' or 'This guy has this'. "Now, do each one of them possess a specific trait that might help or that they're a little better than the other guy? Maybe. There's been a lot of improvement in that room and good leadership in that room and work ethic. "I'm pleased with that and yeah, there could be opportunities where you might see more than one."

Offensive Line