NCSU head coach Dave Doeren has had four offensive coordinators or co-offensive coordinators since getting hired by the Wolfpack in 2013.

New NC State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck will be making one impactful change that will be new for the Wolfpack players.

When NC State fired Matt Canada and hired Eli Drinkwitz in 2016, the Wolfpack players didn’t have to learn a new terminology. Drinkwitz adjusted to the language that was already set in place.



Drinkwitz was then hired as head coach at Appalachian State last year, which he used as a springboard to land the Missouri job this past winter. NC State elected to go with Des Kitchings and George McDonald as co-offensive coordinators. Again, the players didn’t have to learn a new terminology and playbook.

NC State went 4-8 last year and 1-7 in the ACC, creating the need to hire Beck, who arrives from Texas. This time, the offensive players will be learning something new.

“They are getting all new,” Beck said. “It had to be [that way]. I think we’ve been installing it and they are getting a better grasp. I expect some struggles.”

Beck understands that players will make some mistakes while mastering the new offense.

“We’ll go the wrong way and run the wrong route,” Beck said. “They’ll make the wrong read. Things like that are going to happen. Just go really hard and really fast, and we’ll fix that. That part is fix-able.”

Aspects of the game like ball security and protecting the football are emphasized no matter the style of offense.

“I’ll get really ugly when that happens,” Beck said.

Establishing a quarterback will be a top priority for Beck this spring and during August’s fall camp. Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary returns as the starting quarterback, but Beck has purposely not watched film from last season and the offensive players will begin with the slate wiped clean.

“They are all young players, inexperienced and young in age,” Beck said. “None of them have played a lot of football right now. I’m just getting to know them personally and getting to know what they know and don’t know.”

Beck feels the quarterbacks are detail oriented and eager to put what they’ve learned out there on the field. Spring practice begins Feb. 27.

“I’m excited to get out there and see them go to town,” Beck said. “It’s just confidence. We have to play with confidence and we can’t worry about making mistakes. We have to have fun out there.”

The plays might look familiar because as Beck pointed out, most everyone uses the same plays.

“They might block a guy differently or have a different RPO or they might read a different guy,” Beck said. “Generally speaking to the naked eye, it looks the same. We have similar concepts, but it’s different.”