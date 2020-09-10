Watch and listen: NC State football coordinators post-practice presser
Both of NC State's coordinators were made available via a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon following the team's morning workouts.
New offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck appeared first, followed by the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson.
Video and audio of the availability:
Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck
Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook