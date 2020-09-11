NC State football head coach Dave Doeren made some significant changes to his coaching staff this offseason following a disappointing 4-8 record in 2019.

Potentially the most notable of the new hires was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck, who arrives in Raleigh after spending the past nine seasons as a coordinator for Nebraska, Ohio State and Texas.

Now the big-name hire will be slated with the task of improving what was a rather anemic offense in 2019, keeping opposing defensive coordinators on their toes as a new play-caller in the ACC and, most importantly, developing redshirt sophomore starting quarterback Devin Leary.

Beck's claim-to-fame over the past decade has started with his knack for seeing talent at the quarterback position and effectively improving young signal-callers he works with year-by-year. Over the past nine seasons, he's worked with a number of household names at quarterback for college football fans, including Sam Ehlinger, J.T. Barrett, Cardale Jones, Joe Burrow and Taylor Martinez.

Teams that have featured Beck as an offensive coordinator have combined for an overall record of 84-34 in that span, which includes double-digit win seasons in four of them.

Wolfpack fans have reasons to be excited about the potential of NC State's offense with a seasoned coordinator such as Beck at the helm, but there are still plenty of unknowns entering the 2020 season. While Beck has displayed patterns in his strategizing and play-calling in the previous decade, his personnel has changed dramatically, as he is now with his fourth program in seven seasons.

The Wolfpacker reviewed the tape and crunched the numbers on Beck's track record since his first season as a coordinator with Nebraska in 2011 to gain a better understanding of what he may do with the 2020 Wolfpack offense. Here were the findings from his experience as a coordinator and what to expect with Beck now calling the plays for NC State: